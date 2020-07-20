STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wrong 'Covid reinfection' poster removed from district collectors' Facebook pages

Though the posters were removed,  concerned citizens started giving instances of expatriates reinfecting abroad

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kollam, Kannur, Thrissur district collectors have removed a poster on COVID-19 reinfection from their Facebook page after an intervention. The poster, 'Covid can reinfect. It would be dangerous if affected again' poster, in the name of 'Break the Chain Official' page with the government of Kerala logo appeared in the Facebook timeline of the collectors on July 18.

It appeared along with another three posters. As they appeared on the official pages of district collectors, they were widely shared till Monday morning. On Monday, Kerala State Social Security Mission (KSSSM) Executive Director, Dr Mohammed Asheel clarified that the information is wrong and it has not been propagated by 'Break the Chain Official' page.

"The theory that those who recovered from COVID can be reinfected is baseless for the time being. It has no scientific basis. Neither it has been approved by the government," he said.

Though the posters were removed,  concerned citizens started giving instances of expatriates reinfecting abroad. "There are very few instances of reinfection being reported abroad, which have lack of clarity. As of now, there is no scientific backing to COVID reinfection. The threshold of evidence is still in favour of immunity at least for few months," Asheel added.

Dr K P Aravindan, public health activist and former HoD, Pathology at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital affirmed that the message is wrong and should be corrected.

"If there is no immunity to COVID lasting more than 2-3 months, the whole story of the epidemic all over the world would have been completely different from what has been seen," he observed. 

