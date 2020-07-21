STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Chennithala writes to Yechury

He lamented that the Pinarayi government has deviated from the party’s proclaimed ideology and code of conduct for party leaders holding public office.

Published: 21st July 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has sent a letter to CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury seeking his stand on the allegations raised by the Opposition against the LDF Government and the CPM.Chennithala alleged that the state government is facing corruption, nepotism and criminalisation which are all grave issues and which have also got far reaching repercussions.

In the letter, Chennithala has cast aspersions against the LDF Government by claiming that he is prompted to write to him in the context of the “wayward functioning” of the Left Government. He lamented that the Pinarayi government has deviated from the party’s proclaimed ideology and code of conduct for party leaders holding public office.

“I am appalled by the blatant ideological deviations that have been committed by the state government in the gold smuggling case. As a party which claims to hold high political moral grounds, the onus is on its leadership, with you as the helmsman, to explain this state of affairs and take necessary action against an erring chief minister”, said Chennithala in his letter. He also mentioned the reports that even ministers and the Speaker are guilty of “indiscretions” in their interactions with some of the main accused in the gold smuggling case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Sitaram Yechury
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp