Chennithala writes to Yechury

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has sent a letter to CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury seeking his stand on the allegations raised by the Opposition against the LDF Government and the CPM.Chennithala alleged that the state government is facing corruption, nepotism and criminalisation which are all grave issues and which have also got far reaching repercussions.

In the letter, Chennithala has cast aspersions against the LDF Government by claiming that he is prompted to write to him in the context of the “wayward functioning” of the Left Government. He lamented that the Pinarayi government has deviated from the party’s proclaimed ideology and code of conduct for party leaders holding public office.

“I am appalled by the blatant ideological deviations that have been committed by the state government in the gold smuggling case. As a party which claims to hold high political moral grounds, the onus is on its leadership, with you as the helmsman, to explain this state of affairs and take necessary action against an erring chief minister”, said Chennithala in his letter. He also mentioned the reports that even ministers and the Speaker are guilty of “indiscretions” in their interactions with some of the main accused in the gold smuggling case.