STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Parireksha Centres to be set up for vulnerable groups

Officials said  reverse quarantine centres are most essential in  coastal areas which are witnessing a spike in Covid cases, with some places already encountering community transmission.

Published: 21st July 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Students entering the Cotton Hills Girls Highschool to attend the Kerala Engineering Architectural Medical (KEAM) exam in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Students entering the Cotton Hills Girls Highschool to attend the Kerala Engineering Architectural Medical (KEAM) exam in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of several asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 being reported from the state,  insulating the highly vulnerable against the threat posed by the disease has become a top priority. To ensure this, the Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM) and the National Health Mission (NHM)-Kerala have come together to set up ‘Parireksha’ Centres — the maiden one will come up at the Government Siddha College, Inchakkal  here.  

Officials said  reverse quarantine centres are most essential in  coastal areas which are witnessing a spike in Covid cases, with some places already encountering community transmission. “Parireksha Centres are meant for those suffering from chronic illnesses and bedridden patients. They can make use of these centres if their caretakers tested positive or were placed in quarantine over suspected contact with Covid patients,” said an NHM officer. 

According to Mohammad Asheel, executive director of KSSM, the proposed centre which will be established here will cater to senior citizens and immunocompromised persons in the coastal areas.“Reverse quarantine, which limits exposure of vulnerable groups to the virus, is a key aspect in checking Covid spread. Those who want to make use of the facility should get in touch with the authorities concerned,” said Asheel. 

The first reverse quarantine centre with 25 beds will be supported by the KSSM with four doctors and eight nurses and Kudumbashree will provide food for the centre. NHM will provide two palliative care nurses, a physio, pharmacist and other support staff. Awareness campaigns like bit notice distribution and sticking posters were initiated as part of this.“Community transmission has already occurred in coastal areas like Poonthura and Pulluvila. More coastal areas are said to be on the verge of the same. Thus setting up such centres mainly in coastal areas is essential,” said a health department official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp