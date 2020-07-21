Parireksha Centres to be set up for vulnerable groups

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of several asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 being reported from the state, insulating the highly vulnerable against the threat posed by the disease has become a top priority. To ensure this, the Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM) and the National Health Mission (NHM)-Kerala have come together to set up ‘Parireksha’ Centres — the maiden one will come up at the Government Siddha College, Inchakkal here.

Officials said reverse quarantine centres are most essential in coastal areas which are witnessing a spike in Covid cases, with some places already encountering community transmission. “Parireksha Centres are meant for those suffering from chronic illnesses and bedridden patients. They can make use of these centres if their caretakers tested positive or were placed in quarantine over suspected contact with Covid patients,” said an NHM officer.

According to Mohammad Asheel, executive director of KSSM, the proposed centre which will be established here will cater to senior citizens and immunocompromised persons in the coastal areas.“Reverse quarantine, which limits exposure of vulnerable groups to the virus, is a key aspect in checking Covid spread. Those who want to make use of the facility should get in touch with the authorities concerned,” said Asheel.

The first reverse quarantine centre with 25 beds will be supported by the KSSM with four doctors and eight nurses and Kudumbashree will provide food for the centre. NHM will provide two palliative care nurses, a physio, pharmacist and other support staff. Awareness campaigns like bit notice distribution and sticking posters were initiated as part of this.“Community transmission has already occurred in coastal areas like Poonthura and Pulluvila. More coastal areas are said to be on the verge of the same. Thus setting up such centres mainly in coastal areas is essential,” said a health department official.