STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Blame game erupts after three candidates and a parent test positive

Three of the cases were reported from Thiruvananthapuram and the other from Vadakara in Kozhikode district  
 

Published: 22nd July 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates rush out of the Cotton Hill Government HSS after KEAM exams | file pic

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having conducted the SSLC and higher secondary examinations successfully amid the coronavirus threat, the state government has burnt its fingers in the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance examinations. Three candidates and a parent -- who accompanied another candidate -- have now tested positive for Covid-19 after the examinations were conducted across the state on July 16 despite pleas of postponement from various quarters. Three of the cases were reported from Thiruvananthapuram and the other from Kozhikode.  

The cases in the capital district comprise two candidates and the parent, a 47-year-old who accompanied his son to the Government Girls HSS, Cotton Hill. According to a district administration statement, a 19-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy attended the exam at the Government Teachers Training College, Thycaud, and the Government Girls HSS, Karamana, respectively. The girl -- a resident of Karimpanavilakom, Pozhiyoor -- was a secondary contact of a Covid patient. The boy -- a resident of AKG Nagar, Peroorkada -- was under observation and attended the exam in a room arranged specially for him. 

“The big concern is over the girl and the parent,” an officer with the district administration told TNIE.
“The Commissionerate of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has handed over the addresses of the invigilator and 19 students who attended the exam with her.”  It is learnt that neither the health department nor the CEE was aware that the girl was a secondary contact. According to the district administration, all 20 students who wrote the exam in that particular hall have been identified and sent under home quarantine, as is the case with invigilators and volunteers. In his briefing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sought to downplay the development.

“There was no lack of vigil in the conduct of KEAM. A total of 88,521 aspirants attended the exam. In the capital district, the one who attended the exam at Karamana was in a separate room. In the other case, the girl’s contacts have been traced. In the third case, the parent had come into contact with others. It will be examined. At present, there is no need to panic,” he said.     

While the health department is pointing fingers at the CEE for organising KEAM poorly, the commissionerate officials said they had coordinated with the health and the police departments.  “No proper screening, restriction and, more importantly, no common sense prevailed in the conduct of the examination,” said a health department officer. The health department said the possibility of cases arising among students, parents, volunteers, invigilators and others who were part of the conduct of the examinations cannot be ruled out. “While it doesn’t mean that the four persons were infected because of KEAM, they could easily have transmitted the virus to others,” said the officer. 

Sources said the health department, asked for its opinion, had demanded that KEAM be postponed considering the spike in cases. But the government decided to go ahead with the exam, after a Covid-19 assessment meeting. Though there were suggestions of postponement from within the health department, Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade took the stance that KEAM can be conducted in a manner similar to the SSLC examination. Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta also stated that the higher secondary department had not raised any issue. 

A KEAM candidate tests positive in Kozhikode
On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy from Vadakara who wrote the exam at the Malabar Christian College HSS tested positive on Sunday. He had earlier visited an uncle of his who tested positive. The boy has been shifted to the Covid FLTC on the NIT campus. Fifteen other students and two teachers present in the same exam hall have been placed under home quarantine. The family members and friends with whom he had direct contact are also in quarantine. But the health department officials are yet to trace the other contacts of the boy. Kozhikode District Medical Officer Dr V Jayasree said, “As the boy had plans for a foreign visit in the last week of July, he took the Covid test. The department is making all efforts to prepare the boy’s route map.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp