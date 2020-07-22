Cluster in Aluva convent, 18 nuns infected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Times are a bit worrying for the Sisters of the Destitute (SD) at Chunangamvely in Aluva with 18 nuns of the congregation testing Covid-19 positive. Of them, 17 are from St Mary’s Province convent and the other is from the Mother House of the congregation.Seventeen nuns have been shifted to the hostel of Samaritan Hospital at Pazhanganad. One of the nuns who tested positive on July 17 is undergoing treatment at the Ernakulam Government Medical Hospital at Kalamassery.

“The nuns belonging to the congregation had arrived from all over the state to take part in the jubilee celebrations of their fellow sisters at the convent,” said Pouly Johny, ward member, Chunangamvely West. According to her, the first person to test positive at St Mary’s Province was a nun who arrived from Ollur in Thrissur. “She arrived at the convent on June 5. On June 25, she developed fever and sought treatment at the Primary Health Centre at Keezhmadu,” said Pouly.

Soon after, 15 more nuns fell ill and all of them sought treatment at the PHC, she added. “All of them recovered from the fever but, on July 15, the condition of the nun from Ollur deteriorated and her swab samples were taken which tested positive on July 17. The 69-year-old nun was shifted to the GMCH at Kalamassery and swab samples of 20 nuns were collected,” said Pouly.

Swab samples of the nuns in the Mother House were also collected on July 19, she added. According to her, the results of 17 came positive on Tuesday.“St Mary’s Province that comes under the jurisdiction of Keezhmadu panchayat has 66 inmates. Of them, 60 are nuns and six others are workers employed at the convent,” she said.

‘Nuns didn’t contract disease from Sr Claire’

It was the 50th anniversary celebration of the nunhood of many sisters. The average age of those who took part is around 65, which in itself is a worrying scenario, she said. However, a clear picture of the age of the inmates can be obtained only on Wednesday, she added.According to her, the nuns didn’t contract Covid from Sr Claire who died on July 15. “She was an inmate of the congregation’s convent at Kuzhupilly. Only her mortal remains were brought to the convent for funeral and the nuns here didn’t come into contact with her ,” said Pouly.