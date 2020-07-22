STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four more COVID-19 deaths in Kerala, toll goes up to 48

The deaths were reported from Kasargod, Kozhikode and Kollam districts

Published: 22nd July 2020 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Wednesday reported four more COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll in the state to 48. The deaths were reported from Kasargod, Kozhikode and Kollam districts.

Kasaragod reported two deaths -- Vilakkottur Sadanandan, 60, a resident of Vilakotoor and Khairunisa, 48, of Anangoor in Kasaragod town.

Khairunisa was undergoing treatment at the Kannur government medical college hospital, Pariyaram. She was brought from a private hospital in Kasaragod, where she was under treatment for pneumonia, to the Pariyaram hospital after her condition worsened. She died at 4 am on Wednesday.

Sadanandan died at MCH-Pariyaram while undergoing treatment for cancer and heart related problems at the ICU on Tuesday. The swab result of the Vilakkottur native, which came out on Wednesday, showed he was infected with COVID.

In Kozhikode, Kallayi native P K Koyatti, 57, died early on Wednesday, making it the second COVID-19 death in the district. A cardiac patient, Koyatti tested positive on July 16 and was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Monday. It is learned that his close relative had come from abroad and he contracted the disease from him. As many of seven of his family members have also tested positive.

According to the Directorate of Health Services, Kozhikode has three COVID deaths including the suicide of a man who was COVID positive. But it has not been counted by the district medical office.

The fourth death reported in the state is from Kollam. A woman who died on Tuesday night at her house in KS Puram in Karunagappally tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The deceased is identified as Rahiyanath, 55. A resident of Karunagapally, she succumbed to various comorbidities.

