Gunman of former UAE consul-general suspended

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has suspended SR Jayaghosh, the gunman of former UAE consul-general Jamal Hussain Al Sabi, for violation of service rules.The NIA had on Monday questioned Jayaghosh, who is in the hospital following an unsuccessful suicide bid, in connection with the gold smuggling case. Jayaghosh, who is attached with the Armed Reserve (AR) Camp, was suspended by City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay.

Sources said Jayaghosh violated service rules and damaged the reputation of the force by going missing and slicing his wrist later. After the consul-general returned to UAE earlier this year, Jayaghosh neither report back at the AR Camp nor return his gun as is the norm. This led to his suspension, said sources. Jayaghosh, who has earlier worked at the immigration desk at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, was later roped in as the gunman of the UAE diplomat.

He came under the agencies’ radar after it was found out that he used to accompany Sarith Kumar, the former PRO of the UAE Consulate and one of the accused in the smuggling case, to collect the diplomatic baggage that were used to allegedly bring gold.