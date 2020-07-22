Kerala records another COVID-19 death in Kollam district, virus source yet to be identified

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: One more COVID death has been reported in the state on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID deaths in Kerala to 45. A woman who fainted to death on Tuesday night at her house in KS Puram in Karunagappally was tested positive for coronavirus. The deceased is identified as Rahiyanath, 55.

With this, the covid death toll in the district has reached six. The source of the victim is yet to be identified. After she tested positive for coronavirus, a rapid test was also conducted her family members. The test result of four of her relatives including her son turned positive.