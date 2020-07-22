STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘Mask’ed facts revealed

Improper use of facemasks and wrong masks can do more harm than good. 

Published: 22nd July 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS GRAPHIC

By Express News Service

Improper use of facemasks and wrong masks can do more harm than good. Director-General of Health Services Rajiv Garg has warned against the inappropriate use of N-95 masks with valves by the public. Here’s an Express guide on choosing the right mask and its usage which can ensure maximum protection from coronavirus

No to N-95 masks with respirator valves
When a person wearing an N-95 mask exhales, the respiratory valve will let the expired air goes out. The danger is that if a person wearing such a mask is infected, the virus can spread in the atmosphere through the air that he exhales through the respiratory valve. A normal N-95 mask without a valve will not allow the virus to spread 

Surgical masks a must
In areas where widespread transmission is reported, people are asked to wear medical masks (surgical or procedure masks that are flat or pleated)Healthy individuals should wear masks/fabric masks/reusable facemasks, with two or three layersHomemade masks/fabric masks/reusable masks should be washed properly with soap and hot water. It should not be kept lying around but stored safely

Which mask can I wear?
The type of mask to be used is related to the particular risk profile of the category of person and his/her work
Triple-layer medical mask and N-95 mask
They are recommended for various categories of employees working in hospital or community settings, depending on the work environment 
Covid-19 patients, health workers coming in contact with them and those with symptoms should use triple-layer surgical mask/medical masks or normal N-95 masks 

Unmasking help tips 
➊Triple-layer surgical masks can be used for up to six hours 
➋Surgical masks are not reusable
➌N-95 masks can be reused for up to five days if it is properly sterilised by dry heating

Avoiding fogging up of eyewear
It’s the gap between the mask and nose bridge that creates this problem. To address the same, one has to seal the top of the mask either with a metal nose clip or with a micropore 
tape

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp