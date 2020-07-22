Move to deploy Covid positive doctors in FLTCs kicks up row

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/THRISSUR: A Radical proposal to deploy Covid-infected medical staff for treatment of patients at FLTCs has kicked up a storm. The Thrissur district administration’s proposal evoked a massive outrage from the medical fraternity.In an official FB post, Thrissur District Collector S Shanavas said the district administration was planning to deploy medical staff who have tested Covid positive but are not showing any symptoms. “If FLTCs are started with such medical staff, Covid treatment can be carried out without manpower shortage,” the post said.

Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) was quick to term the proposal “inhuman” and a violation of basic human rights. “Most of the Covid-positive patients may be asymptomatic. But there are several reports about how patients can suddenly go into a life-threatening stage due to the drop in oxygen saturation or sudden cardiac issues,” said KGMOA state general secretary Dr G S Vijayakrishnan. After the severe protest, the post was withdrawn. TNIE contacted the Collector who said a final decision has not been taken. However, he added the proposal has not been completely shelved. “No official order in this regard has been issued. But the proposal has been placed before the government for its consideration,” he added.

Terming the move inhuman, Info Clinic co-founder Jinesh P S said even doctors need proper rest when infected. “There are instances where Covid recovered people have volunteered to do offer their services at such centres. But issuing an order to make the healthcare workers work when infected will lead to the total failure of the system,” he wrote in a Facebook post. Indian Medical Association state president Dr Abraham Varghese told TNIE that the district administration may have misinterpreted the proposal to isolate positive healthcare workers in FLTCs.

CM clarifies: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan clarified later in the day that the proposal to deploy Covid-infected doctors for treatment in CFLTs, might have come up due to some ‘misunderstanding’.