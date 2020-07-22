STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Move to deploy Covid positive doctors in FLTCs kicks up row

A Radical  proposal to deploy Covid-infected medical staff for treatment of patients at FLTCs has kicked up a storm.

Published: 22nd July 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/THRISSUR: A Radical  proposal to deploy Covid-infected medical staff for treatment of patients at FLTCs has kicked up a storm. The Thrissur district administration’s proposal evoked a massive outrage from the medical fraternity.In an official FB post, Thrissur District Collector S Shanavas said the district administration was planning to deploy medical staff who have tested Covid positive but are not showing any symptoms. “If FLTCs are started with such medical staff, Covid treatment can be carried out without manpower shortage,” the post said.

Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) was quick to term the proposal “inhuman” and a violation of basic human rights. “Most of the Covid-positive patients may be asymptomatic. But there are several reports about how patients can suddenly go into a life-threatening stage due to the drop in oxygen saturation or sudden cardiac issues,” said KGMOA state general secretary Dr G S Vijayakrishnan. After the severe protest, the post was withdrawn. TNIE contacted the Collector who said a final decision has not been taken. However, he added the proposal has not been completely shelved. “No official order in this regard has been issued. But the proposal has been placed before the government for its consideration,” he added. 

Terming the move inhuman, Info Clinic co-founder Jinesh P S said even doctors need proper rest when infected. “There are instances where Covid recovered people have volunteered to do offer their services at such centres. But issuing an order to make the healthcare workers work when infected will lead to the total failure of the system,” he wrote in a Facebook post. Indian Medical Association state president Dr Abraham Varghese told TNIE that the district administration may have misinterpreted the proposal to isolate positive healthcare workers in FLTCs.

CM clarifies: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan clarified later in the day that the proposal to deploy Covid-infected doctors for treatment in CFLTs, might have come up due to some ‘misunderstanding’. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp