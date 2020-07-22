NIA takes Sarith to Thiruvananthapuram for evidence collection

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday took Sarith Kumar, the first accused in the gold smuggling case, from Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram for evidence collection. The officials took Sarith to various places, including the shop at Statue where he had allegedly forged the seal and other documents of the UAE Consulate, which were used to smuggle in gold through the diplomatic channel.

According to the NIA, the accused smuggled in gold through diplomatic baggage by forging documents of UAE Consulate. Sarith was taken to the residences of Sandeep Nair and Swapna Suresh at Nedumangad and Ambalamukku, respectively. He was also taken to his house at Thiruvallom and a hotel in the city, where he was supposed to handover the smuggled gold.