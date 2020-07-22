Set up exam centre in Kasaragod, Karnataka urged

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The Karnataka Common Entrance Examination has become a cause of concern for parents and people’s representatives in Kasaragod, against the backdrop of the rising number of Covid cases in both Kasaragod and Dakshina Kannada.Around 1,000 students from Kasaragod are appearing in the Common Entrance Examination to be held on July 30 and 31.Mangaluru has around 30 centres. The entrance test is being conducted for admission to courses in medical, pharmacy, engineering, and architecture in Karnataka.

On August 1, there is Kannada examination for students from border areas. They will have to clear the Kannada exam, too, to get admission in professional colleges. Around 200 students from Kasaragod are appearing for the Kannada exam. The candidates and their guardians will have to stay in Mangaluru for two days, and those from the border areas will have to stay back for three days. Several parents are requesting the Karnataka government to set up an examination centre at Kasaragod.

Kasaragod MLA N A Nellikkunnu has taken up the matter with the chief ministers of both the states. He has also written to the executive director of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Nellikkunnu said the number of Covid cases are rising in Kasaragod and Dakshina Kannada, and most of the cases are through local transmission. Hence, it was not safe for students and their parents to travel to and stay in Mangaluru. As of now, officials have agreed to transport the candidates in government buses to Thalapady and from there the Dakshina Kannada administration will pick them up in buses and take them to the examination centres. The candidates and their guardians will have to remain in quarantine for 28 days on their return.