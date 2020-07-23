STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aluva, six nearby panchayats placed under curfew

Shops in the area will be allowed to function from 10am to 2pm | Medical stores or pharmacies to be open 24 hours |  Cops to use drones for surveillance

While Aluva has been declared a containment zone, the highway section in the town sees heavy traffic everyday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Covid-19 cases continuing to spike at an alarming rate, the Ernakulam district administration has imposed a curfew in Aluva municipality and six nearby panchayats from Wednesday midnight.Choornikkara, Edathala, Chengamanad, Karumaloor, Kadungalloor and Alangad panchayats have been brought under a single cluster for the imposition of the curfew, said Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of Covid-containment activities in Ernakulam.

Though the measure will restrict the movement of people severely, he said, shops in the area will be allowed to function from 10am to 2pm for retail trade. Wholesale shops will remain open from 7am to 9am. Medical stores or pharmacies will be open 24 hours. “While funerals and marriages have been given a relaxation, the details of the same should be provided to the police, panchayat and revenue officials,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the rural police have also initiated steps to impose strict restrictions. “A sufficient number of officers have been deployed in the Aluva area. Drones will be used for surveillance and regular patrolling will be carried out,” said K Karthik, District Police Chief (Rural). Sunil Kumar also directed private hospital managements to resume the functioning of hospitals which were closed in the district in the aftermath of the Covid scare.

“Private hospitals should start functioning from Thursday o after disinfecting the premises. Hospitals with Covid treatment facilities should treat critical patients and transfer them to the medical college only after passing on proper information. A nodal officer will be appointed to ensure that all private hospitals meet the Covid standards and provide accurate information,” he said.

Karunalaya in Thrikkakara a Covid cluster

The Karunalaya old age home in Thrikkakara has been declared a Covid cluster after an inmate  tested positive for Covid, Sunil Kumar told reporters after an evaluation meeting. “Monitoring will be made stringent in old age homes, convents and other ashrams where elderly people are staying,” he said. The district administration has also decided to shut the fish market at Pezhakkappilly, Muvattupuzha.

