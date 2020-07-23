STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Charity crowdfunding comes under a cloud

According to experts, such charity workers exploit loopholes in the law to raise money through crowdfunding.

Published: 23rd July 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Varsha with her mother Radha

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The revelation made recently by Varsha, a Kannur native who received around Rs 1.25 crore in donations for her mother’s liver transplant after she pleaded for help on social media, has pointed to a possible funnel for illegal money transaction in Kerala.

It is alleged that some charity workers encourage poor patients to make appeals on social media to mobilise funds for medical treatment and other immediate needs and channel the same to the individual’s bank account. The money is then rerouted to other accounts or the recipient is made to hand money to them in person. Authorities find it difficult to keep track of such transactions because the same account is not used a second time and the next beneficiary is not connected with the first one.

According to experts, such charity workers exploit loopholes in the law to raise money through crowdfunding. “Normally, crowdfunding does not come under any specific regulation. As per the existing laws, routing money this way cannot be considered as a benami or hawala transaction. These transactions comply with all existing laws,” said Suresh Gopinathan, a chartered accountant based in Kochi.

“Routing money received in a bank account to other accounts is not being subjected to any kind of audit. As per the Income Tax Act, gifts received from abroad are taxable under the head of ‘other sources’, but the donor is not taxed,” said Gopinathan.

“The flow of money by way of remittance through the banking channel is in line with the Foreign Exchange Management Act guidelines applicable for current account transactions. However, for charity programmes, it is advisable to receive donations from abroad in the account of a trust, society or Section 8 company, which are not-for-profit entities, with prior approval of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs under the provisions of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, so that the flow of money and its utilisation are accountable,” said Pradeep Joy, a forex and tax laws practitioner.

The charitable social media crowdfunding has come under the scanner after Varsha alleged that she had been receiving threats from charity workers demanding a share of the donations she had  received.

“Normally, transaction of an amount received from abroad is not audited. When people contribute to a particular cause, the person who receives the money is solely responsible. He or she has the right to retain the entire amount in the person’s account,” said Premson Paul, a lawyer based in Kochi.

“We have checked the list of donors in Varsha’s case and there is nothing unusual in those donations. All are meagre amounts, hence a further inquiry in this regard is not required,” said Vijay Sakhare, IG and Kochi City Police Commissioner.

Money trail
Charity workers encourage poor patients to make appeals on social media
The fund mobilised is rerouted to other accounts
Authorities find it difficult to keep track of such transactions because the same account is not used a second time

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
crowdfunding Charity
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp