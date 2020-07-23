STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Daily Covid count crosses 1,000, Kerala considers lockdown

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says final decision after considering all aspects; local transmission accounts for 65% of total cases

Published: 23rd July 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police officials letting the employees enter by following stringent vetting at the Ernakulam market. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continues its ominous climb, the  government is considering a statewide lockdown again. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan revealed the government’s line of thinking on Wednesday after the daily case count crossed 1,000 for the first time.

Among the 1,038 new cases, a majority — 785 — resulted from local transmission with the source of infection remaining unknown in 57. While local contact accounted for over 65 per cent of the total cases across the state, it is a worrying 94.4 per cent in Thiruvananthapuram.

The CM said a final decision on the proposal for a statewide lockdown will be taken only after considering all aspects. The clarification came as several experts have questioned the efficacy of lockdown, and highlighted its impact on the livelihood of people. With the national lockdown having ended, the state has switched to a strategy of containment zone management. The strategy was tweaked slightly when the government imposed a triple lockdown in the capital on July 6 amid a surge in cases.

According to the CM, Covid-19 cases have increased steadily but the spread is lower compared to the national situation. Only one death was officially accounted for though reports said that four Covid-19 positive patients died on the day that also saw 272 persons recover from the disease.

The total number of Covid-19 patients has crossed 15,000 and the active cases have moved closer to 9,000. While 53 patients are admitted to ICUs, nine are on ventilator support. Daily testing increased to 20,847 samples, taking the total number of samples tested to 3,18,644.

Speaking of stringent measures to contain a further spread of the virus, Pinarayi said shop owners will face action -- including arrest -- if they fail to implement social distancing in shops. A special team has been set up to monitor the functioning of shops, he said.

Responding to Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s comments of unsatisfactory  recovery rate, the CM said the state’s discharge policy was more stringent than the national policy and that the state government had not diluted it to show better recovery figures.

“While the national policy allows discharge if a person becomes asymptomatic after 10 days, the state mandates two consecutive negative test results for discharge. The method was followed considering the safety of the general public,” he said.

Covid FLTCs
Total beds    15,975
Occupied beds    4,535

Safety gear in stock
N95 masks    3.42 lakh
PPE kits    3.86 lakh
Three-layered masks    16.1 lakh
Gloves    40.3 lakh

Ventilators purchased recently    80
ICU ventilators given by the Centre    270
Ventilators expected from the Centre    50
Operational ventilators    6,007
Ambulances exclusively for Covid-19    947
Mobile medical units    50

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown COVID 19 Kerala
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp