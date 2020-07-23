Decision on total lockdown in Kerala to be taken on July 27

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special cabinet meeting, to be held next Monday, will decide if total lockdown should be implemented in the state in the wake of the spurt in Covid cases. This was decided by the cabinet which met in the state capital on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Wednesday said the government "may have to consider" implementing total lockdown in the state.

He said such a decision will be taken after considering all aspects. It is learnt that the proposal for total lockdown will be discussed during the all-party meeting to be convened on Friday.

The cabinet also decided to defer the special session of the legislative assembly which was slated to be held on July 27, taking into account the worsening Covid situation.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has protested the deferment of the assembly session.

They alleged it was a ploy to avoid a no-confidence motion that they were planning to move against the government.

The Opposition said they will voice their protest against the decision to defer the assembly session at an all party meeting scheduled on Friday.