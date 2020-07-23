Strange behaviour noticed in persons linked to gold smuggling

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling is considered to be a peculiar case, and the investigation team is also witnessing a trend never observed in any such case before. Everyday, Customs officers are receiving calls from people, who have some involvement in the case, expressing willingness to divulge all details.

“We had never seen such a trend. Usually, we have to trace for weeks to identify the linked persons. In this case, the accused persons either come to our office to surrender or call us expressing willingness to divulge all details. What prompts them to do so is being looked into,” an officer said.

Arrested persons like K T Rameez and Jalaal A M are wanted in several smuggling cases. Jalaal surrendered before the Customs while Rameez is cooperating with the probe. Some financiers had invested money in the illegal activity and have volunteered to cooperate.

Another Customs officer said the accused persons are surrendering perhaps due to the fear of coming under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe. The Customs is also examining whether this is being done to conceal the original kingpins.