Thiruvananthapuram corporation in crisis as seven councillors test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation in Thiruvananthapuram is in crisis as three more councillors tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. This has taken the total number of councillors infected to seven.

The councillors of Vanchiyoor, Thampanoor and Chellamangalam wards have now tested positive. Earlier, on Wednesday, councillors of Vazhottukonam, Cheruvaikal, Muttada and Pattom wards tested positive after 25 councillors and staff underwent the test.

The Ulloor zonal office of the city corporation had been shut down as one of the councillors visited the place recently. An all-party meeting was also held at the city corporation office on Wednesday in which some of the councillors who tested positive had taken part.

"All the four councillors who tested positive on Wednesday are now in IMG hostel and are asymptomatic. The councillors who tested positive today were active and some of them have spent the whole day at the corporation office yesterday and come in contact with other staff and councillors. While the councillor from Chellamangalam had given his swab earlier, the other two took rapid tests after the other councillors tested positive," said a corporation representative.