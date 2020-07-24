2,278 health workers volunteer to take up fight

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 2,278 bravehearts in the state have joined a volunteer army of health workers willing to take up the fight against Covid-19. The list prepared by the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board (KSYB) includes doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, and paramedical staff. The health workers of different ages, from job seekers to retired professionals, have expressed willingness to support the health department’s control activities any time. KSYB vice-chairman P Biju has handed over the list to Youth Welfare Minister E P Jayarajan. Their services will be available in 256 local self-government (LSG) bodies. The government is likely to rope them in for the management of the state’s Covid FLTCs. The list has been prepared by pooling in professionals from the respective LSGs.

As many as 378 persons have registered to serve in 40 LSGs of Thiruvananthapuram, while a total of 56 people are ready to serve in 34 LSGs of Kollam, 55 in 19 LSGs of Pathanamthitta, 192 in 19 LSGs of Alappuzha, 62 in 25 LSGs of Kottayam, 274 in 22 LSGs of Idukki, 134 in seven LSGs of Ernakulam, 123 in 13 LSGs of Thrissur, 80 in 12 LSGs of Palakkad, three in three LSGs of Malappuram, 275 in 25 LSGs of Kozhikode, 116 in nine LSGs of Wayanad, 380 in 22 LSGs of Kannur, and 150 in 70 LSGs of Kasaragod. The board is making efforts to enhance the list so it can extend support to other LSGs. The volunteers pooled by the board are already supporting the health department in various places. The new force is being deployed in the wake of the community spread.