STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid-19 brigade to take charge of First-Line Treatment Centres as graph zooms

The brigade will have doctors, nurses and other health workers. Govt allows hiring of contract workers

Published: 24th July 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state’s Covid graph rises sharply and the number of cases touches the four-digit mark for the second consecutive day, the government has announced the formation of a Covid-19 brigade to bolster the Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) where the bulk of patients are going to get treated in the coming days. The brigade will have doctors, nurses and other health workers. The Chief Minister announced that local self government bodies can also hire contract workers at these centres and that their remuneration will be better than the present rate set by the National Health Mission.

All those in the brigade will be covered under insurance scheme. The local bodies have been asked to find accommodation for the brigade members. He called upon students and others to volunteer for the fight against Covid-19. The students would be issued certificates to commend their work. With the focus shifting to CFLTCs, the Chief Minister spoke about the need to step up vigil. “The coming weeks are going to be crucial. The situation will depend on how we keep vigil,” he said. He said the possibility of imposing total lockdown is still present. A special cabinet on Monday will decide on it. Among the 1078 cases reported on Thursday, 74 per cent were through local transmission. The number of people with no known sources of contact too increased to 65.

With the surge in cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients has crossed 16,000 and the active cases reached 9151. Daily briefing of Chief Minister also acknowledged five Covid-19 deaths. Thursday saw 432 recoveries, the highest so far reported on a single day. Reflecting on the situation, the state has also increased testing. It has tested 22433 when compared to 20,847 the previous day. The Chief Minister reiterated the need to follow the Covid-19 protocol and told representatives to keep vigil after reports that many of them continue to freely mingle in public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp