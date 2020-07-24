Covid-19 brigade to take charge of First-Line Treatment Centres as graph zooms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state’s Covid graph rises sharply and the number of cases touches the four-digit mark for the second consecutive day, the government has announced the formation of a Covid-19 brigade to bolster the Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) where the bulk of patients are going to get treated in the coming days. The brigade will have doctors, nurses and other health workers. The Chief Minister announced that local self government bodies can also hire contract workers at these centres and that their remuneration will be better than the present rate set by the National Health Mission.

All those in the brigade will be covered under insurance scheme. The local bodies have been asked to find accommodation for the brigade members. He called upon students and others to volunteer for the fight against Covid-19. The students would be issued certificates to commend their work. With the focus shifting to CFLTCs, the Chief Minister spoke about the need to step up vigil. “The coming weeks are going to be crucial. The situation will depend on how we keep vigil,” he said. He said the possibility of imposing total lockdown is still present. A special cabinet on Monday will decide on it. Among the 1078 cases reported on Thursday, 74 per cent were through local transmission. The number of people with no known sources of contact too increased to 65.

With the surge in cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients has crossed 16,000 and the active cases reached 9151. Daily briefing of Chief Minister also acknowledged five Covid-19 deaths. Thursday saw 432 recoveries, the highest so far reported on a single day. Reflecting on the situation, the state has also increased testing. It has tested 22433 when compared to 20,847 the previous day. The Chief Minister reiterated the need to follow the Covid-19 protocol and told representatives to keep vigil after reports that many of them continue to freely mingle in public.