Kozhikode's start-up introduces new video conferencing app, make online classes easy during COVID-19

The classes and meetings can be conducted through the interface that they developed, Smart Classroom, with more promising features than the regular online platforms.

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a sea change in the way education is imparted and also in the regular work from office nature. Conventional classrooms have been replaced with virtual classrooms and the office works and meetings have been switched to online platforms.

So far the people have been depending on international digital platforms in order to conduct classes and meetings. Hence bringing a revolution in the sector, few young entrepreneurs from Kozhikode have launched video conferencing digital applications like Zoom or the Google classroom.

The classes and meetings can be conducted through the interface that they developed, Smart Classroom, with more promising features than the regular online platforms. When the whole world uses the technology in the form of Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Classroom, their interface enables teachers and students to access a variety of resources in a simple and easy-to-use manner. It also helps them manage assignments and exams, monitor students, store course materials, and provide students with feedback.

David Carmel Alex, CEO, MaverixPro, talking about the application said, "It was during the first phase of the lockdown, many of my cousins came down to our native and they were really worried about the education of their kids and the office work. It was then, we did a detailed study on the existing technology in the sector and we could find out that there were many lapses in these international digital platforms."

"So our team decided to build one and we can offer more functions than any of the big companies and also at a very minimal price in order to reach every section of the society," he added.

Right now more than 22 universities and colleges have already learned about our technology which they will be using for their further educational purpose and we are already tied up with six colleges in different parts of the State.

More government and aided schools is our target with an aim to offer them better quality online education systems at a minimal pricing, David added. David has come up with the technology with four other members of the team consisting of, Muhammed Sajid M, Abdul Basith C, Mohammed Musthafa K, and Sethu Lakshmy.

