Amrita to hold online test for BTech admissions

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will conduct an online entrance test for its BTech courses from August 17 to August 23. Admissions to Amritapuri (Kollam), Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Chennai engineering campuses of Amrita will be based on the marks secured on Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE). The students can attend the examinations from home based on the slots assigned to them.

The university will consider both AEEE 2020 and Plus Two marks to prepare the rank list. A certain per cent of seats are reserved for those seeking admission based on JEE Mains 2020 (January session) score. Those who have attended SAT in 2019 or 2020 also can apply. The booking for the slots starts on August 10 and the last date for application for AEEE 2020 is August 8. For details, visit amrita.edu/btech.