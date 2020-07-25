STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

ASAP to introduce AI developer course

The training conducted through ASDCs are in sync with the industry requirements and are regularly updated to meet the needs of the emerging market, added the official.

Published: 25th July 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

AI, Artificial Intelligence

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Realising the gap between the skill sets sought by the industry and the knowledge level of the students churned out by higher education institutions, the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) has launched an Artificial Intelligence developer course in its Advanced Skill Development Centres (ASDC) located in engineering colleges and polytechnics across the state, said an official with ASAP. 

“ASDCs envision to equip students with futuristic and advanced skill sets required for the fourth industrial revolution,” said an official. The training conducted through ASDCs are in sync with the industry requirements and are regularly updated to meet the needs of the emerging market, added the official.

According to the official, institutions with ASDCs attached to them are being identified by considering academic factors like student merit, the interest of the institution fraternity towards new schemes as well as the infrastructure available there. Assessments are conducted jointly with industry partners through separate assessment platforms. Students completing all the modules and assessments of the course will be jointly certified by ASAP as well as the respective industry partner who is the course provider, said the official.

“Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) is an emerging area of great interest now. The course has been designed by ASAP and approved by the National Skill Development Agency (NSDA). It offers the students a great understanding of the AIML concepts and after completing the course they will be at an intermediate level of expertise from where they can take themselves to higher levels of expertise,” said the official.The course has three modules namely classical machine learning, deep learning techniques and project or internship. For details, visit: www.asapkerala.gov.in.

Job opportunities
Jobs that the course offers are as AI or machine learning scientists, computer scientists, data scientists, machine learning engineers, robotics scientists, business intelligence developers and AI research scientists, an  official with ASAP said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp