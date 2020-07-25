ASAP to introduce AI developer course

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Realising the gap between the skill sets sought by the industry and the knowledge level of the students churned out by higher education institutions, the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) has launched an Artificial Intelligence developer course in its Advanced Skill Development Centres (ASDC) located in engineering colleges and polytechnics across the state, said an official with ASAP.

“ASDCs envision to equip students with futuristic and advanced skill sets required for the fourth industrial revolution,” said an official. The training conducted through ASDCs are in sync with the industry requirements and are regularly updated to meet the needs of the emerging market, added the official.

According to the official, institutions with ASDCs attached to them are being identified by considering academic factors like student merit, the interest of the institution fraternity towards new schemes as well as the infrastructure available there. Assessments are conducted jointly with industry partners through separate assessment platforms. Students completing all the modules and assessments of the course will be jointly certified by ASAP as well as the respective industry partner who is the course provider, said the official.

“Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) is an emerging area of great interest now. The course has been designed by ASAP and approved by the National Skill Development Agency (NSDA). It offers the students a great understanding of the AIML concepts and after completing the course they will be at an intermediate level of expertise from where they can take themselves to higher levels of expertise,” said the official.The course has three modules namely classical machine learning, deep learning techniques and project or internship. For details, visit: www.asapkerala.gov.in.

Job opportunities

Jobs that the course offers are as AI or machine learning scientists, computer scientists, data scientists, machine learning engineers, robotics scientists, business intelligence developers and AI research scientists, an official with ASAP said.