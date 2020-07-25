K Muraleedharan instructed to undergo Covid test

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: District Collector S Sambasiva Rao on Friday instructed Congress leader and Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan to go into quarantine and to undergo Covid-19 test after he attended a marriage-related function of a doctor who tested positive for the virus infection. The function was held at Chekkiyad near Nadapuram on July 9 and 26 persons who attended the function have tested positive. However, Muraleedharan has not remained under quarantine.

The marriage function of a doctor, who is working at Government Beach Hospital, Kozhikode, was conducted defying Covid-19 protocol. Around 300 people, including UDF leaders, attended the event. Following the incident, Chekkiyad panchayat has emerged as the new Covid cluster in Nadapuram region which is already on the verge of community spread.

Over 150 people were identified as the primary contacts of the patients and a rapid antigen test camp is planned for them on Monday. But in an FB post, the MP said that he did not attend the function but visited them a day before the wedding ceremony. “The man who turned positive had come on the wedding day. But I attended a function on the previous day and had not met this person,” said the MP.