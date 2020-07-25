STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K Muraleedharan instructed to undergo Covid test

The marriage function of a doctor, who is working at Government Beach Hospital, Kozhikode, was conducted defying Covid-19 protocol.

K Muraleedharan

KOZHIKODE: District Collector S Sambasiva Rao on Friday instructed Congress leader and Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan to go into quarantine and to undergo Covid-19 test after he attended a marriage-related function of a doctor who tested positive for the virus infection. The function was held at Chekkiyad near Nadapuram on July 9 and 26 persons who attended the function have tested positive. However, Muraleedharan has not remained under quarantine. 

Over 150 people were identified as the primary contacts of the patients and a rapid antigen test camp is planned for them on Monday. But in an FB post, the MP said that he did not attend the function but visited them a day before the wedding ceremony. “The man who turned positive had come on the wedding day. But I attended a function on the previous day and had not met this person,” said the MP.

