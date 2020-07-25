Panel’s suggestions on aided schools trigger controversy

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The recommendations of an expert committee constituted by the finance department to study the possibility of discontinuing the financial support given by the government to aided educational institutions have triggered a debate. The committee — constituted to identify additional revenue resources to meet the decline in revenue due to the Covid-induced slowdown — had noted that the expenditure under salary head in Kerala is 30 per cent more than neighbouring states.

The panel headed by former chief secretary K M Abraham stated that the burden of salary of the staff of aided educational institutions was punching a hole in the state exchequer. The major contributing factor of Kerala’s uncontrollable revenue expendiurre, revenue deficit and fiscal deficit was the disproportionate share of salary and pension appropriated to the aided education sector, it felt. Further, the committee recommended deputing a high level expert group comprising of recognized experts in education finance and law to submit a report to inter alia examine the issues like financing aided educational institutions the burden on the finances of the state and the benefit the society is getting out of it and framing new legislative and administrative framework.

Terming the recommendation as unrealistic, Kerala State Teachers’ Association general secretary K C Harikrishnan said that aided institutions form an integral part of the state’s efforts to ensure free education to the children belonging to the marginalized sections of society.” There are 12,644 schools in the state of which only 4504 are government schools. As many as 7277 schools are in the aided sector. If the government withdraws support to the aided schools they will start collecting fee from the students which will defeat the concept of universal education. The committee does not seem to have studied the ground realities,” he said.

“Kerala had promised free education for all in the Kerala Education act in 1958 and shouldered the responsibility of paying salary to aided school staff to dispense with the practice of collecting fee from the students. The government had promised to provide grant in aid to the managements which has been stopped and the annual maintenance grant is not sufficient to whitewash a single room. The government is only providing salary to the staff and we are taking care of all other expenses,” said Consortium of Corporate and Individual Educational Agencies secretary general G Nanda Kumar.

“There are around 8000 schools in the aided sector which caters to the students belonging to the lower strata of society. If government stops supporting the aided schools, it will deny free education to around 60 per cent of students in Kerala. The government cannot afford to take over these schools. So the recommendation is not practical. And what happens to the educational cess collected by the government,” asked senior lawyer Mathew K Oommen.