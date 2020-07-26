Abuse case: 2 woman officers in probe team

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have expanded the Crime Branch team probing the Palathayi child abuse case by including two woman IPS officers. Kasaragod SP D Shilpa and Kannur Narcotics Bureau ASP Reshma Ramesh are the new members. The new team will record the statement from the victim on Monday. The Thalassery Additional Sessions Court had ordered further probe into the case after the prosecution pointed out lapses in the probe under the Crime Branch. Last week, the court had granted a two-week conditional bail to the accused. According to IG (Crime) S Sreejith, the probe into the POCSO case will continue and a fresh chargesheet will be filed, if needed.
