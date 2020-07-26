Fake degree certificate: Kerala police to seek custody of Swapna Suresh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police will approach the magistrate seeking custody of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh within a week in connection with the case registered against her pertaining to the forgery of a fake degree certificate to secure a job in a government project of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) under the IT Department.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case will seek the custody of Swapna after completing the interrogation of NIA and Customs. On Saturday, the probe team also sent a letter to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Mumbai, seeking more details to verify the veracity of the certificate and use of the seal and emblem of the university.

D S Suneesh Babu , Cantonment Assistant Commissioner, who leads the investigation team told TNIE that the police have begun proceedings to seek the custody of Swapna as the initial probe has been completed.“Steps have been taken to seek the custody of Swapna. As the probe by NIA and Customs is progressing, we will wait until their interrogation is completed.

The petition is ready and we will approach the magistrate within five days. Similarly, we have sent a letter to the university seeking more details on how she managed to print the fake certificate”, Suneesh said.Sources close to the police said Swapna would be taken to the KSTIL office for evidence collection.