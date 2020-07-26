Five more succumb to coronavirus in Kerala; Kottayam district registers its first death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala reported five more Covid-19 deaths from Thrissur, Malappuram, Kasargod, Kozhikode and Kottayam districts on Sunday.



In Thrissur, 72-year-old P Varghese, a native of Irinjalakuda, died early this morning while undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital in the district. Varghese, his wife and son were confirmed positive for the infection on July 18. As he had other health issues, Varghese was kept on ventilator support.

In north Kerala, two more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Sunday. Malappuram Thiroorangady native Abdul Khadar (71) died at the Manjeri medical college hospital while Kasaragod Kumbala resident Abdul Rahman (70) breathed his last at the Pariyaram medical college hospital, Kannur.



Meanwhile, the swab samples of Shahida (52), a Kozhikode native who died on Saturday, had tested COVID positive. Her mother, Rukhiyabi (67) who died on Friday was earlier found to be positive,



The fifth Covid-19 death reported in Kerala is from Kottayam district. The samples of Ouseph George, 83, a native of Chungam, who died on Friday, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. This is the first Covid-19 death in Kottayam district.



As per the numbers released by the government officials on Saturday, the state had 59 Covid-19 related deaths. It remains to be seen if the five deaths reported on Sunday will be added to the official tally in the evening government update.