Kollam to enforce odd-even scheme for private vehicles from July 27

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Kollam district administration has decided to enforce "odd-even" system for private vehicles in the district after rise in Covid-19 cases.

As part of the system, vehicles with odd numbers will be permitted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while vehicles with even numbers will be allowed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The decision was taken by the administration in the wake of the increasing covid cases through contact in the district.

The vehicle restrictions scheme will come into effect in the district from Monday, at 6 am.

The district reported 80 new Covid cases on Saturday.

Among the persons who tested positive for the virus on the day, 63 including a doctor and a nursing assistant got infected through a local contact.