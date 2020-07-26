Man from Kumbla dies of COVID-19; Kasaragod records fourth death in five days

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Abdul Rahman of Kumbla panchayat in Kasaragod has succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday. He was 70.

This is the fourth COVID death in the district in five days.

In total, six persons have died of COVID in the district.

Health officials said Abdul Rahman was undergoing treatment for renal ailment and heart disease in a private hospital in Kasaragod.

He tested positive in an antigen test conducted for COVID-19.

The health officials then shifted Abdul Rahman to Pariyaram medical college hospital. He died around 2 am on Sunday.

Around the same time on Saturday, Nabeesa (63) of Padannakkad in Kanhangad died of COVID in Pariyaram medical college hospital. Her source of infection was not known.

On Thursday, K Madhavan (67), a native of Ravaneshwar in Ajanur panchayat, died of COVID-19 at Pariyaram Medical College. He was a liver patient.

On Wednesday, Khairunia (48) of Anangoor in Kasaragod town, died of COVID-19 at Pariyaram Medical College.

Nafeesa (74), a native of Uppala in Mangalpady panchayat, died of COVID-triggered complications on July 17.

Sources of infection of none of the deceased are known.

Another person, B A Abdul Rahman, died soon after reaching Kasaragod from Hubballi on July 7.

He was a native of Mogral Puthur.

Meanwhile, active COVID cases have soared to 629, with over 100 positive cases being reported in the past two days in a row.