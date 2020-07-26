Pinarayi holds online meeting with editors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Editors of various media organisations who attended an online meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the worsening Covid-19 situation were not in favour of implementing a total lockdown in the state, a release from the Chief Minister’s office said on Saturday.

Based on the feedback from the editors, the chief minister said restrictions imposed in worst affected areas will be further strengthened. Since people in the state may have to live in the midst of the pandemic for a prolonged period, the editors suggested that special schemes be evolved to ensure that people carry on with their lives smoothly in the changed scenario.

The chief minister assured the editors that the government would seriously consider their suggestions. He added that a campaign on the lines of the earlier ‘Break The Chain’ will be launched. Pinarayi also said adequate facilities will be ensured in Covid First Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs). He added there will not be much difficulty in deploying adequate number of doctors and other health staff in CFLTCs.

