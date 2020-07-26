STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swapna reveals role of two UAE diplomats in gold smuggling

The Customs will seek custody of Swapna and third accused Sandeep Nair on Monday. 

Published: 26th July 2020

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh after she was arrested by the National Investigation Agency. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case, has confided in Customs sleuths that two top diplomats at the UAE consulate here were fully aware of the smuggling activities. She also reportedly disclosed that the two envoys at the UAE mission had been paid every time the ‘baggage’ successfully cleared the airport check.  

A source said the accused had successfully conducted the operation 18 times since September 2019 and an estimated 150-180 kg of gold was thus brought in illegally under the cover of diplomatic baggage. Swapna had stated this before the Customs sleuths on Friday.The Customs will seek custody of Swapna and third accused Sandeep Nair on Monday. 

 “Swapna has named two diplomats who had been paid for bringing gold through the diplomatic channels. Both have left India. She said that a sum of $1,500 was given to the diplomats every time a baggage arrives. We are verifying her claims. Right from the time the probe started, we have come across several pieces of evidence which reveal the involvement of diplomats,” said the source.

However, the Customs doesn’t expect to be granted access to diplomats anytime soon. The agency has communicated the matter to the Ministry of External Affairs. “Sandeep and first accused Sarith had earlier been colleagues in a private company. They brought in Swapna due to her influence at the UAE consulate. We are not sure whether we can get even a statement from the diplomats in this regard since they have already left the country,” the source said. 

‘Probe to find Dubai operations of network’

Around 80 per cent of Customs’ probe into the case has been completed. To ensure that there are no legal loopholes, the investigation officer in the case appeared before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence) daily. “We want to ensure that the legal aspects in the case are also foolproof. Now, the remaining probe will focus on the Dubai operations of the network. The Covid spread has affected the probe abroad,” the source added.

