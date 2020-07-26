STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Thushar Vellappally has hawala, terror connections: Subash Vasu

The Vellappally family instead accused Mahesan of stealing `13 crore.

Published: 26th July 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally

Thushar Vellappally (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Alleging  that SNDP Yogam vice-president Thushar Vellappally had connections with hawala and terrorist outfits, former president of the Yogam’s Mavelikkara union Subash Vasu urged the CBI or the NIA to probe the same. He said the agencies should investigate Thushar’s account statements over the last 20 years to examine his hawala deals. Subash had arrived at Alappuzha to undergo Crime Branch questioning in connection with the micro-finance fraud case he is accused in.

“K K Mahesan, former president of the Yogam’s Kanichukulangara union, had told me that Thushar collected the union’s funds and purchased a 45-acre cardamom plantation at Vandanmedu under his son’s name. He had spent a sum of `10.8 crore for this purpose, of which `9 crore was black money. The Vellappally family instead accused Mahesan of stealing `13 crore. Mahesan had told me all this before he died by suicide. I have evidence to prove this,” Subash said.“After the demonetisation was imposed, Thushar had purchased gold ornaments. The demonetised currency was utilised to purchase this gold. That money actually belonged to the Kanichukulangara union,” he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thushar Vellappally hawala Subash Vasu
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp