Thushar Vellappally has hawala, terror connections: Subash Vasu

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Alleging that SNDP Yogam vice-president Thushar Vellappally had connections with hawala and terrorist outfits, former president of the Yogam’s Mavelikkara union Subash Vasu urged the CBI or the NIA to probe the same. He said the agencies should investigate Thushar’s account statements over the last 20 years to examine his hawala deals. Subash had arrived at Alappuzha to undergo Crime Branch questioning in connection with the micro-finance fraud case he is accused in.

“K K Mahesan, former president of the Yogam’s Kanichukulangara union, had told me that Thushar collected the union’s funds and purchased a 45-acre cardamom plantation at Vandanmedu under his son’s name. He had spent a sum of `10.8 crore for this purpose, of which `9 crore was black money. The Vellappally family instead accused Mahesan of stealing `13 crore. Mahesan had told me all this before he died by suicide. I have evidence to prove this,” Subash said.“After the demonetisation was imposed, Thushar had purchased gold ornaments. The demonetised currency was utilised to purchase this gold. That money actually belonged to the Kanichukulangara union,” he alleged.