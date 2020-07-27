11 more Covid deaths in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Sunday reported 11 more Covid-19 deaths, including three in Alappuzha and two each in Kozhikode and Malappuram. The other deaths were reported from Kottayam, Thrissur, Kasaragod and Pathanamthitta.

In Alappuzha, three persons died. They are Pushkari, 80, of Pallithodu in Kuthiyathodu, Sharadha, 78, of Kodamthuruth and Kollakadavu native Sainudheen, 65. Mohandas, 73, of Mezhuveli near Pathanamthitta, admitted at Pushpagiri Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Tiruvalla for a surgery, died on Sunday night. He had tested positive.

In Thrissur, 72-year-old P Varghese, of Irinjalakuda, died while undergoing treatment at the MCH here. Varghese, his wife and son were confirmed with Covid-19 on July 18.In North Kerala, four more Covid deaths were reported. Malappuram Tirurangadi native Abdul Khadar, 71, died at the Manjeri MCH while Thuvvur native Hussain, 65, who died on Friday while under treatment for heart diseases at Manjeri MCH, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Abdul Rahman, 70, a resident of Kumbla in Kasaragod, breathed his last at the Pariyaram MCH in Kannur. Meanwhile, the swab samples of Shahida, 52, a Kozhikode native who died on Saturday, tested positive. Her mother, Rukhiyabi, 67, who died on Friday, had earlier tested positive. Ommasseri Mellanikunnu native Muhammed, 61, who was admitted in Kozhikode MCH and was confirmed to have Covid, died in the evening.

The 11th Covid death was reported in Kottayam. The samples of Ouseph George, 83, a native of Chungam, who died on Friday, tested positive on Sunday. As per official stats, till Sunday, the state had 61 Covid-19 deaths as the health department’s evening bulletin recorded the death of only Varghese in Thrissur and Abdul Khadar in Malappuram.