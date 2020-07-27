Total Covid case tally of Kerala crosses 19K, official death toll in July alone is 36

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Triggering concerns, the contact transmission cases of Covid-19 continued to cross the 500 mark in the state for the eighth consecutive day. Of the 927 active cases reported in the state on Sunday, 733 were due to contact transmission. The official Covid-19 death tally in the state rose to 61 as two confirmed cases who were undergoing treatment at Thrissur and Malappuram died of virus-induced complications. With this, 36 deaths were reported in July alone.

At the same time, the total Covid-19 cases reported in the state had crossed the 19,000 mark and stands at 19,025; while the active cases are 9, 655.“The increase in the tally of deaths and health workers getting infected should have to be considered as dangerous signs. It should also be noted that as positive cases keep increasing, the death rate is also increasing. Thus the state should be war-ready with a critical care plan even at the peripheral level,” said Dr G S Vijayakrishnan, state secretary of Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association.

As per the Covid update released by the health department, those who got infected ion Sunday includes 16 health workers (Thiruvananthapuram - 8, Ernakulam - 3, Alappuzha - 2 and Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kannur - 1 each), four BSF personnel, one ITBP personnel, one DSC personnel and five staff of public and private institutions.

The positive case tally on the day also includes the test result of a person who died of cancer in Kozhikode on July 24. However, this death was not included in the list of Covid deaths.The official Covid-19 deaths reported on the day were Varghese (Thrissur) and Abdul Khadar (Malappuram). Both were 71 years old.

While 733 cases were due to local transmission, 67 of them were cases with unknown source of infection. The number of returnees who got infected was 167 (76 from abroad and 91 from other states).

The district-wise split of Sunday’s cases is as follows: Thiruvananthapuram (175), Kasaragod (107), Pathanamthitta (91), Kollam (74), Ernakulam (61), Kozhikode (57), Malappuram (56), Kottayam (54), Idukki (48), Kannur (47), Alappuzha (46), Palakkad (42), Thrissur (41) and Wayanad (28).

On the day, 689 patients were recovered of the disease, with Malappuram (121) recording the most. It is followed by Ernakulam (107), Kollam and Kannur (70 each), Thrissur (57), Thiruvananthapuram (51), Alappuzha (50), Pathanamthitta (48), Kottayam (37), Kasaragod (34), Idukki (31), Kozhikode (8) and Palakkad (5).

