STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

20 relatives test Covid positive after attending a funeral in Chemnad

Another funeral is likely to be declared a Covid cluster in Kasaragod. This time in Chemnad panchayat.

Published: 28th July 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARGOD: Another funeral is likely to be declared a Covid cluster in Kasaragod. This time in Chemnad panchayat.Twenty relatives from five close-knit families who attended the funeral of Abbas Kalarikkal (80) at Chemnad (ward 1) have tested positive for Covid-19, said a health official of the panchayat. Of the 20, 18 are in Chemnad panchayat, and two are from Nellikkunnu in Kasaragod town.

As of now, none of the neighbours or outsiders who attended the funeral have tested positive. “All the 20 infected persons are relatives of Abbas’s wife. But neither Abbas’s wife nor his children have not tested positive,” said the official.But the health officials have spread their net wide to identify and isolate those who attended the funeral and their contacts. 

Transmission at 2 events 
Chemnad panchayat’s junior health inspector Raveendran Pulikkal said the family had a wedding engagement at Chekarankode on July 12 and the funeral happened at Chirakal on July 17. “Both the places are 500m apart in Ward 1. Both the events could have become a Covid transmission point because the same set of relatives attended both the events,” he said.Abbas’s neighbour and panchayat staff said the family organised another ritual on July 19, which was attended only by relatives. 

“The funeral was held following the Covid protocol. But the relatives might have dropped their guard during the in-house family meet on July 19,” said the employee, who had attended the funeral. His samples turned negative on Monday. 

The chronology
The first case from the supposed cluster was reported on July 22. The widow’s brother’s son, who returned home from Kochi for the engagement tested positive. The next day, on July 23, his father, sister, and his maternal grandmother tested positive for Covid. All live in the same house. The same day, the widow’s another sister at Nellikkunnu in Kasaragod town and her relative tested positive. They had also attended the funeral and the ritual.

On July 25, the widow’s another sister, her son, his wife, and the couple’s son tested positive. They live in Koliyadukam (ward 5), four km from Abbas’s house.The young couple of Koliyadukam runs a textile store from their house and uses WhatsApp groups to showcase their products. They recently went to Kochi to stock up their store, said the panchayat employee. On Monday, July 27, 11 members of two other brothers of Abbas’s wife tested positive. “That’s when I was convinced the funeral or the engagement has become a cluster,” said Pulikkal.The panchayat employee and Abbas’s neighbour said Chemnad (ward no. 1) was a thickly populated place but there were no Covid cases before this outbreak. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
funeral COVID 19
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp