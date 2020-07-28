August deluge? Low pressure brewing over Bay of Bengal

Dhinesh Kallungal By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which is in its early stage, looks potent enough to cause problems for the state next month. Two similar systems in 2018 and another one in 2019 — all in August — had resulted in heavy rain, flooding and other calamities in the state. The latest low pressure is expected to form between August 4 and 6, develop into a depression/deep depression and bring heavy rain to the state in the second week of August. Anticipating it, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has already begun taking steps.

A weather bulletin issued by K Santhosh, director of the India Meteorological Department, Thiruvananthapuram, said the weather models indicate the formation of a low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.

Experts say it is early to predict the intensity of the low pressure. However, considering the prior experience and numerical models released by the IMD, the system is expected to bring thunderstorms and extreme heavy rain in the second week of August.A deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal during August 6-9 in 2019 resulted in eight days of extreme heavy rain (more than 20cm rainfall) while two systems in 2018 — August 7-8 and 15-17 — too brought torrential rain.

“The formation of the new low pressure is significant to the state. But it’s too early to predict whether this August will witness torrential rain like in 2018 and 2019 as the formation and development of a system depend on a lot of factors,” said an official.A change in wind pattern and other parameters can weaken or intensify the system. The KSDMA is monitoring the system and getting prepared to take on the monsoon fury,” said the official.