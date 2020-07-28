STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CM's office den of corruption, US firm got Rs 4.63 crore for report on Sabarimala airport: Chennithala

Chennithala alleged that US company Louis Berger had been awarded a consultancy agreement for deciding the land for the proposed greenfield airport at Sabarimala for around Rs 4.63 crore

Published: 28th July 2020 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has reiterated that the gold smuggling case is the first time that an office of a Chief Minister in the country has come under a cloud over corruption charges.

Talking to reporters here at Cantonment House, Chennithala also alleged that Louis Berger, a New Jersey based American company, had been awarded a consultancy agreement for deciding the land for the proposed greenfield airport at Sabarimala by spending around Rs 4.63 crore in the last four years.

On the second day of the Chief Minister's former principal secretary M. Sivasankar's questioning by the NIA in Kochi, Chennithala alleged that all the portfolios under Pinarayi Vijayan are reeking of corruption. He maintained that along with the ongoing NIA probe in the gold smuggling case, a CBI investigation is also required on the illegal backdoor appointments which didn't come under the purview of the NIA.

While the Opposition leader listed the series of allegations he had raised -- from the nepotism case levelled against E P Jayarajan to the latest consultancy appointments in the IT department, CMO and Chief Secretary's Office -- he charged that the CMO has become a den of corruption.

"Rs 4.63 crore has been incurred for coming up with a 32-page feasibility report by Louis Berger which has been prepared for the last four years when even the land was yet to be identified for the airport. This could have been prepared by an engineer here. Consultancy agreements are being awarded against the norms," said Chennithala.

Chennithala also hit back at CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's allegation that he is a darling of the RSS. The Opposition leader maintained that Kodiyeri has proved that he is not to fit to continue in his post.

"Kodiyeri has been coming out with stark statements on communalism. The people of Kerala know my DNA as I have been a leader for the last 40 years. Kodiyeri shouldn't provoke me further," said Chennithala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Kerala gold smuggling case Sabarimala airport
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp