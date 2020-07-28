STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cremation row: Police register case against councillor, 50 others

At night, authorities forcibly conducted the cremation under tight police security.

Published: 28th July 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

The road leading to the municipal crematorium at Muttambalam in Kottayam blocked by local residents to prevent cremation of the Covid victim

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  The Kottayam East police on Monday registered a case against municipal councillor T N Harikumar and 50 other identifiable persons for preventing cremation of a Covid patient at municipal crematorium at Muttambalam, the other day. According to police, they were charged with various Sections of the Epidemic Disease Ordinance and for obstructing traffic.

Though the district administration had planned to conduct the cremation of Ouseph George, 83, who was confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection at Muttambalam crematorium at 3 pm on Sunday, the authorities had to put it on hold till 11 pm following protests from the residents of the Ambedkar colony near the crematorium. The protest was led by Harikumar.

At night, authorities forcibly conducted the cremation under tight police security. Political leaders and people’s representatives expressed dissatisfaction over the unilateral move of the district administration without taking the public into confidence. Meanwhile, the health experts categorically stated that the cremation of a Covid patient would in no way lead to transmission of the virus. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp