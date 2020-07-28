Customs approaches court for non-bailable warrant against Dubai kingpins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs probing smuggling of gold using diplomatic baggage from the UAE approached Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence) court in Kochi on Monday to issue a Non-Bailable Warrant against two persons who currently reside in the UAE. The warrant was sought against Kaipamangalam native Faisal Fareed and Rebins of Muvattupuzha. The Customs also filed a report at the court stating that both have been arraigned as accused persons in the case.

The baggage containing the gold was sent by Faisal, who is also accused in the case probed by the NIA. Rebins is suspected to be a partner of Faisal in procuring and sending gold illegally. He was also wanted in a case registered in 2015 in which Customs detected smuggling of over 1,500 kg of gold by a Muvattupuzha-based gang. Meanwhile, Customs filed a petition seeking custody of Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair.