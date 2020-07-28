Delayed Covid test results hinder probe into smuggling case

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The delay in testing the accused persons for Covid-19 is affecting the investigation into the smuggling of gold from the UAE through diplomatic channel. The worst-hit is the Customs department which is waiting to get them in custody.The Customs has arrested 14 persons in the case so far but could take only two persons into custody for interrogation. It needs them in custody before the completion of their remand period of 14 days after they were first produced in court.

For instance, K T Rameez, the mastermind behind the smuggling, was arrested on July 13 and was remanded in judicial custody. The Customs managed to get his custody only on July 22 due to the delay in receiving his Covid test result.When the Customs approached the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences), an extension of his custody was ruled out as the first remand period of 14 days was over.

“Considering the nature of the case, authorities at the testing centre should give us some priority,” a Customs officer told TNIE.“It’s taking five to seven days to get the test results and we are losing crucial days. We were told that an official has turned positive at the Aluva hospital where testing is conducted, which is causing the delay.” The Customs had also approached the court to get 10 arrested persons in custody. However, proceedings remain stalled as the result of only one person has been received. The accused persons are currently lodged at different Covid First-Line Treatment Centres after their samples were collected for testing.

“Swapna and Sandeep tested negative under NIA custody. But the results of others are pending. If delays continue, we may not even interrogate some of the arrested people,” an officer said.Ernakulam District Medical Officer N K Kuttappan cited a high number of samples arriving each day at laboratories for testing as the main reason for delays. “We have inadequate number of testing centres. Samples, including surveillance samples, are arriving in thousands daily. We hope to get more laboratories and facilities. It will improve the situation,” he said.

The confusion created by the involvement of multiple agencies is also affecting the probe. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) too has registered a case and approached the Principal Sessions Court for the custody of Swapna and Sandeep. The Customs has approached the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) seeking the duo’s custody. And both NIA and ED are looking to get Rameez into custody. “We will coordinate with ED to get the custody of Swapna and Sandeep. As the case was first detected by the Customs, we hope to get priority,” a Customs officer said.

CPM politburo fully backs Government

T’Puram: The CPM Politburo has extended full support to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in the smuggling case. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the two-day party meet discussed the matter and decided to back the government. “There are efforts to destabilise the government. Opposition parties are raising false allegations and demanding the chief minister’s resignation,” he said. He said the case does not fall under the state’s jurisdiction and the CM has sought an investigation by Central agencies. “The NIA has taken up the probe. All those found guilty should be dealt in accordance with law,” said Yechury. He said the party has not given a clean chit to anyone. Yechury made no comments on the allegations of unlawful consultancy contracts granted by the government. “The party has stated its stand on the issue earlier,” he said.