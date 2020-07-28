STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mullappally alleges CPM-BJP nexus torpedoing gold smuggling probe

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has alleged that an unholy nexus between the CPM and BJP is working to sabotage the gold smuggling case.

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has alleged that an unholy nexus between the CPM and BJP is working to sabotage the gold smuggling case. He said the trio — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval —were controlling the probe. Mullappally was speaking after inaugurating the foundation meeting of the CMP via video-conferencing here on Monday.

Mullappally said the CPM and BJP were resorting to political adjustments before the Assembly elections. “Why is the CPM shying away from recommending a CBI probe in the case if it doesn’t fear any setback?” asked Mullappally. He also said the Centre was not keen on having a CBI probe. “Only a CBI probe can unearth the role of the chief minister’s office in the smuggling case.

If the conspiracy angle has to be proved, then the chief minister’s foreign trips need to be probed as well. The BJP too should demand for the same to bring out the political corruption and terrorism funding related to the case,” said Mullapally. He said it was a shame the UAE attaché returned to his home country and that it was a lapse on part of the state and Centre’s intelligence units.

