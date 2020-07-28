STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

New clusters worrying as cases set to cross 20k

 The state inched closer to 20,000 mark in the total number of Covid-19 patients as it reported 702 new cases on Monday.

Published: 28th July 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state inched closer to 20,000 mark in the total number of Covid-19 patients as it reported 702 new cases on Monday. Though the number of new patients dipped slightly as compared to previous days, the unabated spread in Covid-19 clusters and formation of new clusters are a cause  for concern. Among the cases reported on Monday, 483 persons contracted the virus through local transmission, while the sources of infection of 35 patients remain unknown. Two deaths made it to the official list on Monday. They are Mohammed, 61, in Kozhikode and Ouseph George, 85, in Kottayam. The day also marked 745 recoveries.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his evening briefing, said Parassala and Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram, Kondotty in Malappuram and Sultan Bathery in Wayanad would become large clusters as several positive cases are being reported from these areas.The areas near large community clusters are also under tight watch for larger spread, said the chief minister. Pulluvila, Puthukurichi, Anchuthengu and Adoor are some of the areas where the cases are spreading to nearby locations. The lockdown will continue in Thiruvananthapuram.  

However, the government will soon announce relaxations in the capital city which has been under lockdown for more than three weeks. The government has given a direction to appoint fresh graduates of the Kerala University of Health Sciences and  deploy them in Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs). The state plans to add more CFLTCs in phases, he said. Meanwhile, the CM said he had given directions to the officials concerned to avoid the delay. The test results of the samples of the deceased would be speeded up, he said. The state conducted 18,417 tests in the last 24 hours. With 1,237 fresh admissions in hospitals on Monday, there are 9,609 active cases in the state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp