Plaints of fleecing by private hospitals received: Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite fixing the rates for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals, Chief Minister on Monday said there were several complaints of patients being fleeced in the name of Covid treatment. He said the pandemic was a socio-economic challenge that puts huge financial burden on patients and their families. He said more hospitals would be covered under Karunya Arogya Suraksha Paddhati (KASP), where the beneficiaries would get free treatment. Similarly, the patients referred by the government will get free treatment at empanelled hospitals.

The treatment will be free in government hospitals. Covid hospitals and Covid First Line Treatment Centres will also provide free food for patients. The government has taken over 44 hospitals which were not operational and 42 hospitals which were partially operational. “Private hospitals are cooperating well with the government. We are able to provide the cheapest Covid treatment in private hospital in the country,” said the CM.