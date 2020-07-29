STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
26-year-old nurse from Kerala stabbed to death by husband in the US

Merin was fatally stabbed by Nevin when she came out of the hospital after overnight duty at a COVID ward on Tuesday around 7.40 am (5.10 pm IST)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A Malayali nurse working at a US hospital was killed allegedly by her husband near her workplace at Coral Springs in South Florida on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Merin Joy, 26, of Ooralil house, Monippally, in Kottayam.

As per the reports available here, Merin was stabbed multiple times by her husband Philip Mathew alias Nevin, 34, hailing from Mannoothara house near Veliyanad in Kottayam who was later taken into custody by the US police.

Merin was working at the Broward Health Coral Springs hospital. She was fatally stabbed by Nevin when she came out of the hospital after overnight duty at a COVID ward on Tuesday around 7.40 am (5.10 pm IST). Nevin also drove his car over her at the parking lot of the hospital. Though she was rushed to Broward Health North, she succumbed to her injuries.

As per the reports of the Coral Springs police, the incident is believed to be part of a domestic dispute between the couple. Nevin injured himself with the knife after the incident.

According to Merin’s relatives, she was staying away from Nevin, following some issues between them and was planning to quit the job at the Coral Springs hospital.

Nevin has been charged with first degree murder and is in the custody of the US police.

