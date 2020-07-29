Clash over land: 6 persons booked

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Thrikkunnapuzha police have registered a case against six people for causing a group clash over a land dispute in ward 10 of Arattupuzha panchayat here. Over 20 people, including women, were involved in the clash on Sunday, in which three persons were injured. Thrikkunnapuzha SI R Jose said Arattupuzha native Remeshan had encroached upon government land.

“The village officer served him a notice directing him to vacate the land which would be converted into a public pathway. Remeshan refused, which led to the clash,” he said. One of the residents Santha was among the injured and is under treatment in a private hospital, said an officer. The video of the incident, captured by some children and later posted on social media, had gone viral. In the video, hardly any of the persons involved can be seen wearing masks.