Congress firm about CPM-BJP nexus

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC leadership is firm in its allegation that an understanding has been hatched on the gold smuggling case between the CPM and the BJP in time for the assembly election.

When KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran raised this issue on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave a stoic silence when it was raised at the press meet.Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also rallied behind Mullappally on the issue which is expected to snowball into a major controversy in the coming days when there are hardly eight months left for the assembly elections.

When the SNC Lavalin case had been pending before the Supreme Court, almost nine months ago rumours were rife that Pinarayi Vijayan and V Muraleedharan, union minister of State for External Affairs, had hatched a deal to ensure the BJP’s presence in the assembly will be raised to 10. KPCC leadership feels that the central CPM leadership has not been taken into confidence and it is a direct liaison between the Chief Minister and the BJP’s top brass at the centre.

But then the Congress leadership had remained tight-lipped about these rumours until now when the gold smuggling case has snowballed into a major controversy which saw the centre announcing an NIA probe. Mullappally told TNIE that now there is more clarity on the issue as the ploy of the Centre is to directly deal with the situation as the state BJP leadership is incompetent to pull off such a coup.

“The Sword of Damocles is hanging above the head of Pinarayi in the SNC Lavalin case. Now with the gold smuggling case, both the LDF and the BJP Government have got bargaining powers. The central BJP leadership is certain that only when they have a substantial number of legislators will the people take them seriously,” said Mullappally. He is aware how NIA had been roped in to the probe of the gold smuggling case when until now it had dealt with only terrorism-related issues.

This is one reason why he feels that though NIA has many diligent officials, not all have been involved in the investigation of the smuggling case as the central BJP leadership is monitoring the probe. On Tuesday, Chennithala also backed Mullappally. “Pinarayi is the seventh accused in the SNC Lavalin case. It is surprising that the case has been postponed for the 18th time before the Supreme Court,” said Chennithala.

However, a former state BJP president rubbished the Congress leader’s claims. The BJP leader told TNIE that if Pinarayi or any other CPM leader resorts to such a move in favour of the BJP, poaching of bulk votes cannot be done clandestinely as the CPM has been looking out for minority polarisation in the imminent assembly polls.

‘Selected Louis Berger through transparent process’

T’Puram: The state government selected Louis Berger for the feasibility study and environment impact assessment for the Sabarimala airport through a transparent process, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said three firms were shortlisted based on technical competence and Louis Berger received the highest score in tendering. A panel comprising government officials and technical experts selected it, he said. On Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s allegations that the consultancy was selected before finalising the land project, Pinarayi said only those who wish the project never materialises can say such things. “Waiting for the case related to the land to be settled will be a long-drawn affair,” he said.