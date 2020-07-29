STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala reports six more COVID-19 deaths but official bulletin accounts for only one

Two deaths were reported in Malappuram and one each in Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Kollam districts

Published: 29th July 2020 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

covid burial

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Wednesday reported six more COVID-19 deaths, two in Malappuram and one each from Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Kollam districts.

Kutty Hassan, 67, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College, Manjeri, died on Wednesday. A native of Thenhipalam, Malappuram, he was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

The second patient to die of COVID-19 in Malappuram was Sirajudheen, 72. A native of Kondotty, he was under treatment for the virus at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Kozhikode. He died at 9.15am.

Sirajudheen was admitted to the GMCH, Kozhikode last Monday after testing positive for the disease in an antigen test. On the very second day, his health condition deteriorated. He was suffering from COVID pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), the health authorities said.

In Kasaragod, N B Rahoof, a 62-year-old social worker from Padna panchayat, collapsed and died on the way to the Pariyaram medical college in Kannur on Sunday. A swab test on Wednesday found he was infected with COVID-19. He was suffering from respiratory disease.

In Kozhikode, Noushad (49), who had co-morbidities along with COVID-19, died at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital at noon on Wednesday. The cause of death of the Kozhikode beach resident was COVID-19, a medical bulletin said adding he also suffered from severe left ventricular dysfunction, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease and diabetes.

In Ernakulam, Lucy, a 91-year-old inmate of 'Karunalayam', a care home and convent in Thrikkakara, died on Wednesday. The COVID-19 test conducted after her death confirmed she was infected with the coronavirus. This is the second death due to COVID in the care home. Earlier, Annie Antony, 76, another inmate of the Karunalayam, who was bedridden, died after contracting the virus.

The sixth COVID-19 death reported in the state was from Kollam district. The swab samples of 58-year-old Rukmini, a native of Koivila, who died on Tuesday, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. This makes it the sixth death from the virus in Kollam district. Rukmini was an employee of a private nursing college and had been undergoing treatment for heart problems.

Though the state reported six COVID-19 deaths, the official bulletin issued in the evening accounted for only one death, that of Kutty Hassan from Malappuram.

Minister Kadakampally goes for a week's quarantine

Meanwhile, Kerala tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran on Wednesday decided to go for a week's home quarantine after a woman staff member of his personal staff tested positive for the virus. She tested positive after an antigen test on Tuesday. The minister decided to go for self-quarantine on the advice of health officials even though his COVID test was negative.

