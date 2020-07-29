STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kids painting on semi-nude body case: Rehana Fathima moves SC after Kerala HC dismisses anticipatory bail 

In her petition before the Supreme Court, Fathima submitted that nudity cannot be treated as obscenity.

Published: 29th July 2020 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala activist Rehana Fathima

Kerala activist Rehana Fathima

By Express News Service

Rehana Fathima has approached the Supreme Court challenging the order of Kerala High Court denying anticipatory bail plea in a case registered for posting a video on social media in which her two minor children were seen painting on her semi-nude body.

The police registered cases for the offence under section 67 B (d) (publishing of material depicting children in the sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology Act and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and sections 13, 14 and 15 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

In her petition before the Supreme Court, Fathima submitted that nudity cannot be treated as obscenity. She asked "whether the body painting on the semi-nude body of the mother by the children would amount to any offence punishable under Sections 13 and 14 of the POCSO Act 2002?."

Her counsel Renjith B Marar pointed out that all the Goddess idol are bare-chested. When one prays at the temple the feeling is not of sexual explicitness but one of divinity. The morality of the most puristic Brahmanic society or the Society that craves to be traveling back to the pre-Constitution Brahmin dominated era cannot be the touchstone for deciding the Criminal act of indecency or obscenity. The video cannot be watched in isolation as well, without understanding the message which is being conveyed through the video as well as the write up along with the video. There is no indecency or obscenity involved in the video. Much less there is no indecent or obscene representation of the children.

The plea was rejected by the High Court on the ground that the offence would not have been attracted if the mother had not posted the video on the public platform.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rehana Fathima body painting case
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp