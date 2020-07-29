Teen singer wins Rahul Gandhi over with new video

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Fifteen-year-old Renuka Mani from the Paniya tribe in Wayanad has won the hearts of netizens through her voice. Her latest video was shared by Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on his Twitter account. “Renuka’s voice is powerful and melodious. I hope her natural talent takes her to greater heights. I am happy to be able to amplify her voice to people across Kerala and India. Upwards and onwards!” wrote Gandhi in his post.

A Class X student of Mananthavady Government HSS, Renuka’s talent was first noticed when she sang the popular Malayalam track ‘Thankathoni’ from the movie Mazhavilkavadi. Filmmaker Midhun Manuel Thomas even offered a chance to sing in his film. “All this attention, especially from prominent people like Rahul Gandhi sir and Midhun sir is overwhelming. I would like for everyone to keep supporting me,” said Renuka.